 

ISG Expert Says Adopting DevOps at Scale the Key to Business Resiliency, Success

Ola Chowning to explore lessons learned from COVID-19 about enterprise agility and business resilience at DevOpsCon conference, Oct. 13

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An agile mindset and operational strategy are the key to business resiliency and success, according to an agile enterprise expert from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Borrowing lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, will provide practical guidance on how organizations can drive DevOps expansion at scale and build enterprise resiliency during a virtual presentation, “Scaling DevOps – the Move from Doing DevOps to Being DevOps,” at DevOpsCon Berlin, October 13, at 11:30 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

“Moving an organization from dabbling in DevOps to enterprise-wide adoption at scale has challenges beyond tooling and skills,” Chowning said. “To build an agile, resilient organization, enterprises need to empower teams without creating sprawl, leverage capabilities with a shared IT services 2.0 model, create a culture of learning and sharing outside of vertical teams, change the role of middle management, and involve non-cloud environments in their DevOps movement.”

Chowning said enterprise agility improves operational and delivery performance, customer satisfaction, employee engagement and financial performance, and she predicts a rapid expansion in agile transformations, driven by business experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent industry studies have found a 33 percent year-over-year increase in organizations undertaking agile transformations including DevOps, with 67 percent of agile organizations calling enterprise agility crucial to an effective COVID-19 response.

“The pandemic has been a watershed moment for many organizations to test their agility,” she said. “Agile enterprises that use DevOps practices fare better than others in disruptive circumstances because they are prepared for disruption in all forms, with established capabilities that allow for a swift response to unplanned circumstances.”

Agile enterprises, she said, were able to respond to the rapid shift to remote work with immediate scaling across the business ecosystem, access to digital talent and the ability to seamlessly engage customers and employees virtually. “Organizations practicing DevOps and product-oriented delivery had already established that intimate customer engagement and cross-functional way of working that enabled their response to the disruption.”

DevOpsCon, the conference for continuous delivery, microservices, containers, cloud and lean business, will cover the latest tools, technologies, and methodologies for building and maintaining secure, scalable and resilient software systems. The event will be presented in a hybrid format, with attendance available in person at the Mercure Hotel Moa, or virtually, with content livestreamed online. Registration is available on the event website.

About ISG 

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

