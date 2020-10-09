 

Golden Tag Initiates Actions for Uplifting to OTCQB Market

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated the process to have the Company’s common shares quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”). The listing of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB would be an uplift from the current OTC Pink Market and remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented, "Application and admission to the OTCQB is part of our long-term strategy to grow our shareholder base in the United States, a market that traditionally has a strong demand for investment in silver. We have also taken recent steps to attract investors from Markets in Asia through disseminating translated materials and participating in the GCFF Virtual Conference".

The Company anticipates that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including access to the most current information while reducing the trading limits and restrictions, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTCQB increases transparency, management certification and compliance requirements, and the majority of broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.

The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Repricing of Stock Options

The pricing of 9,900,000 incentive stock options, as announced on September 3, 2020, has been repriced from $0.325 to $0.33.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company exploring for high-grade silver deposits. The Company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property in Durango State, Mexico. The San Diego property is located within the Velardeña Mining District, the site of several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold over the past century. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca. Golden Tag has no debt and is well funded with cash balances of approximately $9.0 million.

