Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Further to the announcement on 27 July 2020 (the "July Announcement") by Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff") and, the former South African holding company, Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), of a proposal to settle the various legacy litigation and claims against Steinhoff (the "Proposed Settlement"), Steinhoff is providing the following updates on the settlement process:

Implementation Progress

Steinhoff has been in active discussions with litigants, their legal representatives, creditors and other relevant parties throughout the period since the July Announcement. While the number of parties involved, across multiple jurisdictions, has made the process more complex and time-consuming than originally anticipated, real progress has now been made to clarify key points and to continue the preparatory work necessary to implement the proposal and to settle the various claims against Steinhoff. While further work is required to achieve this outcome, including securing the support of certain counterparties who have not yet agreed to do so, the process remains on track.

Launch of Consent Request to Financial Creditors

As noted in the July Announcement, the Proposed Settlement requires the approval of Steinhoff's financial creditors. A consent request has been launched today to obtain the formal support of the financial creditors to the terms and proposed implementation of the settlement. The period in which to obtain consents under the various finance documents is expected to last approximately three weeks. Steinhoff anticipates that it will receive the necessary consents within this timeframe. For certain of Steinhoff's financial instruments, all lender consent is required (although abstention is not a vote against the proposal) and, in the event that the necessary consent levels are not achieved, SIHNV will consider using a UK scheme of arrangement to obtain the required consents. Such a scheme (if required) would take approximately eight weeks following the expiry of the lender consent deadline.

