 

Rush Street Interactive Names Kyle Sauers Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 15:28  |  58   |   |   

Rush Street Interactive, LP (“RSI” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, today announced the appointment of Kyle Sauers as Chief Financial Officer, expected to be effective by October 23, 2020. Mr. Sauers will join RSI from Echo Global Logistics (“Echo”), a leading provider of technology-enabled logistics and supply chain management services, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for more than seven years. He will be based in Chicago and report to Greg Carlin, RSI’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sauers brings more than 25 years of finance and technology experience to RSI and has demonstrated success leading and growing dynamic organizations. As a member of RSI’s executive team, Mr. Sauers will be responsible for all of the Company’s financial and treasury functions, as well as investor relations.

“We welcome Kyle, whose drive, integrity and expertise are a strong fit with RSI’s core values and mission,” said Mr. Carlin. “Kyle’s proven track record as a public company CFO and extensive experience growing technology businesses make him a great addition to RSI’s management team as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”

“RSI’s leadership in online casino and innovation in sports betting present a unique opportunity,” said Mr. Sauers. “I look forward to working closely with the RSI team to drive growth, efficiency and value for all stakeholders.”

As Chief Financial Officer of Echo, Mr. Sauers was responsible for the financial, administrative, and investor relations functions. During his tenure, Echo grew over six-fold, made 13 acquisitions, and raised more than $400 million in public equity and debt offerings.

Prior to joining Echo, Mr. Sauers served as General Manager of the Security & Inspection Products Division at Varian Medical Systems, where he was responsible for the unit’s sales and marketing, product development, manufacturing and administration. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Bio-Imaging Research and oversaw its acquisition by Varian Medical Systems. Before that, Mr. Sauers was Chief Financial Officer of Sphere Communications and began his career at Arthur Andersen. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign where he also earned the designation of Certified Public Accountant.

Seite 1 von 4
dMY Technology Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial ...
Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results