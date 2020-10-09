 

Merit Medical Systems to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2020 and Host “Foundations for Growth” Investor Call on November 10, 2020

“Foundations for Growth” Investor Call will Introduce the Company’s Multi-Year Financial Targets for Growth and Improved Profitability

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The Company also announced plans to host an investor call after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Management will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific) to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question-and-answer session. 

  • Those who would like to participate may dial 844-578-9672 (508-637-5656 for international callers) and provide the conference ID 3195654.
  • A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.merit.com.
  • For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); conference ID 3195654. The webcast will be archived on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.merit.com.

Management will host an investor call, “Foundations for Growth”, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific) to introduce the Company’s multi-year financial targets for growth and improved profitability and will host a question-and-answer session.

  • Those who would like to participate may dial 844-578-9672 (508-637-5656 for international callers) and provide the conference ID 2887092.
  • A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.merit.com.
  • For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); conference ID 2887092. The webcast will be archived on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

CONTACTS:

Teresa Johnson
Corporate Communications
(801) 208-4295 (office)
tjohnson@merit.com

Patrick McCarty
Investor Relations
(801) 208-4581 (office)
patrick.mccarty@merit.com


