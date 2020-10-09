Industrial 3D Printing Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial 3D Printing Market by Offering (Printers, Materials, Software, Services), Application (Manufacturing, Prototyping), Process, Technology, Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Industrial 3D Printing Market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2020, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as huge investments in 3D printing by start-ups companies, increased focus on high-volume production using 3D printing, high demand for 3D printing software to produce industry-grade parts, and ease in development of customized products, significant demand for online 3D printing are driving the growth of the industrial 3D printing market are the major factors driving the growth of the industrial 3D printing market. Introduction of digital or smart manufacturing with emergence of Industry 4.0 and use of 3D printing in healthcare sector.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=160028620

Based on offerings, the services segment of the industrial 3D printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 and 2025.

Based on offerings, the industrial 3D printing market has been segmented into printers, materials, software, and services. The market for services is expected to grow at the fastest rate as most manufacturers are prototyping or manufacturing parts on demand. Most of the top players offering 3D printers also offer on-demand printing services, which would further boost the market for industrial 3D printing services.

Based on process, the direct energy deposition segment of the industrial 3D printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 and 2025.

Based on process, the industrial 3D printing market has been segmented into binder jetting, direct energy deposition, material extrusion, material jetting, powder bed fusion, sheet lamination, and vat photopolymerization. The direct energy deposition process is used for the development and repairing of new parts of heavy equipment and machinery in industries such as automotive and foundry and forging. This process allows a high degree of control over the grain structure, which makes the process suitable for repairing parts.