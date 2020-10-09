 

Industrial 3D Printing Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 15:30  |  65   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial 3D Printing Market by Offering (Printers, Materials, Software, Services), Application (Manufacturing, Prototyping), Process, Technology, Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Industrial 3D Printing Market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2020, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as huge investments in 3D printing by start-ups companies, increased focus on high-volume production using 3D printing, high demand for 3D printing software to produce industry-grade parts, and ease in development of customized products, significant demand for online 3D printing are driving the growth of the industrial 3D printing market are the major factors driving the growth of the industrial 3D printing market. Introduction of digital or smart manufacturing with emergence of Industry 4.0 and use of 3D printing in healthcare sector.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=160028620

Based on offerings, the services segment of the industrial 3D printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 and 2025.

Based on offerings, the industrial 3D printing market has been segmented into printers, materials, software, and services. The market for services is expected to grow at the fastest rate as most manufacturers are prototyping or manufacturing parts on demand. Most of the top players offering 3D printers also offer on-demand printing services, which would further boost the market for industrial 3D printing services.

Based on process, the direct energy deposition segment of the industrial 3D printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 and 2025.

Based on process, the industrial 3D printing market has been segmented into binder jetting, direct energy deposition, material extrusion, material jetting, powder bed fusion, sheet lamination, and vat photopolymerization. The direct energy deposition process is used for the development and repairing of new parts of heavy equipment and machinery in industries such as automotive and foundry and forging. This process allows a high degree of control over the grain structure, which makes the process suitable for repairing parts.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Second Citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis Opens Doors to British Education in Times of Crisis
U.S. Economic Loss Escalates as Record Wildfires Raged in September, According to Aon Catastrophe ...
Elusys Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Obiltoxaximab SFL For The Treatment Of ...
Response to Statement by Gulf Marine Services PLC ("GMS" and the "Company")
Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 37,071.56 Million by 2025 | Valuates ...
Cantargia completes recruitment and reports positive interim update in CAN04 pancreatic cancer ...
Best Statistical Analysis Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants
Award Winning Moovit App Now Available on HUAWEI AppGallery
Could Unlocking the Plant Microbiome Lead to the Next Green Revolution Asks IDTechEx
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease