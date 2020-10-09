 

smartwork solutions GmbH SMASHDOCs revolutionises the financial printing market with new solution

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.10.2020, 15:38   


DGAP-Media / 09.10.2020 / 15:38

Press Release

SMASHDOCs revolutionises the financial printing market with new solution

  • Financial printing digitalised, industry sees seismic shift.
  • Costs for the production and publication of financial documents such as securities prospectuses lowered drastically, the time involved reduced considerably.
  • Issuers, banks and attorneys can now produce prospectuses with a perfect design themselves entirely, it is no longer necessary to commission a "financial printer", the audit-secure logging of all changes is safeguarded and supported by IT.
  • Marcus Behrend heads marketing for the new SMASHDOCs' solution for "Financial Printing".

Munich, 9 October 2020 - SMASHDOCs, the leading global development and marketing platform for collaborative word processing solutions, is taking on another market that has been analog to date - financial printing. "Our new solution reduces the costs for the production of financial documents such as securities prospectuses by 70 per cent for issuers, banks and attorneys. In addition, the processing times are about 50 per cent shorter compared to a cooperation with a financial printer," says Christian Marchsreiter, the founder and CEO of the Munich-based smartwork solutions GmbH. SMASHDOCs is a highly scalable platform and already has solutions for the production of books, for agreement projects and for the creation of brochures and annual reports. Renowned companies such as Wolters Kluwer, Holzbrinck Publishing Group and Deutsche Rentenversicherung already use SMASHDOCs' solutions on a large scale.

SMASHDOCs revolutionises financial printing

"We are simplifying and accelerating the production of securities prospectuses dramatically. All the manual, cost-intensive work stages of a financial printer are now superfluous. The number of pages and change runs no longer play a role of any kind when it comes to the costs. Any number of proofs can now be created free of charge at any point in time," says Marchsreiter. "In the future it will now no longer be necessary to commission a financial printer. A whole industry will soon experience a seismic shift because of our new solution," adds the digital entrepreneur.

