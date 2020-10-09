DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting paves the way for financing further expansion 09.10.2020 / 15:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting paves the way for financing further expansion

- Annual General Meeting approves new Authorised Capital and the issuance of convertible bonds

- Ralf Reichert affirmed as new Supervisory Board member

- Strategic focus on expansion in the DIGITAL segment

Cologne, 9 October 2020. SPORTTOTAL AG's Annual General Meeting, which took place this year for the first time in a digital format and was broadcast from company headquarters in Cologne, has paved the way for financing SPORTTOTAL's further expansion. With the approval of the new Authorised Capital of €15.5 million and Contingent Capital for the issuance of convertible bonds in an amount of up to around €50 million, the Annual General Meeting has given the company full flexibility in financing its expansion plans. This underscores the trust of the shareholders in SPORTTOTAL's business model despite the operational and market-related challenges. All the proposals put forward by management were approved by a large majority of the voting capital present. Ralf Reichert was affirmed by the annual General Meeting as a member of the Supervisory Board. As CEO Peter Lauterbach explained in his speech, SPORTTOTAL intends to concentrate on futher expanding in the DIGITAL segment in the months ahead, while using the AI-based camera system developed in-house.

Discharge granted to the Management Board and Supervisory Board

The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG and the Supervisory Board were discharged with a clear majority. Similarly clear was the voting capital's decision to postpone the discharging of former Supervisory Board member Jean Fuchs. The background to this postponement is investigations against him by the Cologne Public Prosecutors Office on the grounds of suspected breach of trust and violation of confidentiality as a Supervisory Board member of SPORTTOTAL AG and SPORTTOTAL INTERNATIONAL S.A.