Exasol announces partnership with the German Football Association (DFB) The deal will enable the DFB to use the speed and power of Exasol's database to supercharge its analytics projects Nuremberg, October 9, 2020 - Exasol, the high performance analytics database, is proud to announce that it has become an official partner of the German Football Association, Deutscher Fußball-Bund. Exasol will not only support the national teams for men and women, but it is also committed to the men's under 21 squad and the DFB Academy. The partnership also offers new opportunities for the DFB to benefit from Exasol's innovative analytics database.

"In order to remain at the top of the competition at an international level, we need strong partners. Data analytics and Business Intelligence are areas that we recognise as key for further innovation. With Exasol, we now have another company at our side that has a high level of technological expertise," said Oliver Bierhoff, DFB Director national teams and academy.

Holger Blask, Managing Director DFB GmbH: "We are excited to welcome Exasol as a new innovative partner of the DFB. Exasol's analytic database will enable us to handle the growing amount of data gathered by the DFB in a targeted manner."

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. "We have been working with sports data and helping other companies in the sports analytics space for some time. We are now taking this a step further by partnering with the DFB. We believe that the future of sports is in combining human creativity and experience with powerful data insights, and we are proud to be able to support the DFB with their ambition to become truly data-driven - and faster than their competitors."

