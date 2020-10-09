Verizon to launch all-female lineup of virtual music events starting October 20

Verizon Up to also provide Super Tickets to Billie Eilish’s livestream concert WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM on October 24

Event lineup, exclusively for Verizon Up members, includes access to a five-city Maren Morris tour and intimate performances by Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile , Jessie Reyez , Kelsea Ballerini , KAROL G, Maggie Rogers and Chloe x Halle

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is bringing music back with an all-female lineup of events exclusively for members of Verizon Up, the award-winning customer loyalty program. Beginning October 20, through the end of December, artists including Maren Morris, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, Jessie Reyez, Kelsea Ballerini, KAROL G, Maggie Rogers and Chloe x Halle will perform live, virtual concerts and conduct virtual meet and greets giving Verizon Up members exclusive access to their favorite artists. The line up of female musicians across genres, furthers Verizon’s commitment to celebrating diverse womens’ voices.

To kick off the series, Maren Morris will perform in a first-ever, multi-city virtual tour which will be available to 5,000 Verizon Up members in cities including Nashville on October 20, New York and Los Angeles on October 21, and Atlanta and Dallas on October 23.

Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, Jessie Reyez, Kelsea Ballerini, KAROL G, Maggie Rogers and Chloe x Halle will each hold intimate engagements where they’ll perform and interact with up to 1,000 Verizon Up members. The performances will be available to fans nationwide. All concerts will also feature exclusive meet and greet opportunities for select fans.

“I am so excited to be part of this all female lineup and play live music again safely with my band for Verizon Up members,” said Maren Morris. “It has been far too long since we’ve gotten to play a full set and this virtual tour is such an innovative way to be doing it.”

Verizon Up is also making Super Tickets available for select members to see Billie Eilish during her first-ever global livestream concert, WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM. The concert will take place live from Los Angeles on October 24 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

“We’re proud to celebrate this stellar all-female lineup that continues to advance Verizon’s commitment to celebrating female voices on and off stage," said John Nitti, Chief Media Officer, Verizon. “In the absence of live in-person events, now is the perfect time to reward our Verizon Up members with the live music experiences they crave and the exclusive access to the artists they love virtually.”

Full Calendar of Events:

October

Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Friday, Oct. 23 - Maren Morris

Tuesday, Oct. 20 Nashville, TN - 8:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 21 New York, NY - 7:00 p.m. ET Los Angeles, CA - 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 23 Atlanta, GA - 7:00 p.m. ET Dallas, TX - 10:00 p.m. ET



Saturday, Oct. 24 - Billie Eilish - 6:00 p.m. ET

November

Thursday, Nov. 5 - Brittany Howard - 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 12 - Brandi Carlile - 8:00 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 23 - Jessie Reyez- 8:00 p.m. ET

December

Thursday, Dec. 3 - Kelsea Ballerini - 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 10 - KAROL G - 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 17 - Maggie Rogers - 8:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 22 - Chloe x Halle - 8:00 p.m. ET

Created to thank customers for being part of the Verizon family, Verizon Up is fast, free and available via the My Verizon app. The simple structure gives Verizon mobile customers rewards every month from tech to mind-blowing concerts and sports experiences. Verizon Up members are simply rewarded just for being a customer. For more details, visit Verizon Up .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Katie Magnotta

katie.magnotta@verizon.com