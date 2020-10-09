 

Save Big on ThinkPads and More at the Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 16:03  |  36   |   |   

Cost-conscious consumers who want top notch technology products at a fraction of normal prices don’t have to wait until the traditional holiday season to shop. The can’t miss deals start now at lenovo.com as part of this year’s Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale – running now through October 19. The sale includes hourly doorbuster deals on October 12 and 13, including popular Lenovo ThinkPads X and T series laptops for up to 69% off. Prices on select products drop at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on both days, and deals include desktops for as low as $499.99 and computer accessories like bags, headsets, and power banks for less than $25.

The Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale also includes gaming PCs for up to 25% off and select All-in-One desktops for less than $800. These offers and more are good while supplies last, so customers are urged to shop early to ensure best selection. Remaining inventory from the two days of doorbuster deals will continue to be sold at sale prices throughout the week.

Customer enrolled in the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty program will receive double reward points for all purchases sitewide on October 12 and 13. MyLenovo Rewards points can be redeemed on future website purchases of Lenovo products and great electronics from some of the world’s top brands available at lenovo.com.

Key deals and promotions of the Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale include:

Offers beginning on October 12

  • Up to 69% off on ThinkPad T490, T490s, and X390
  • Desktops starting as low as $499.99
  • Stereo headsets starting at $21.99
  • Select laptop bags starting at $17.99 – that’s 60% off!

Additional offers beginning on October 13 (all sales from October 12 carry over while supplies last)

  • Up to 25% off gaming PCs
  • All-in-One Desktops starting at $789.99
  • Gaming keyboards for less than $35
  • Portable power banks starting at $14.99

“The Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale is always highly anticipated by customers because they know they can get some of our best technology products at deeply discounted prices. This year we’ve slashed prices on everything from our best-selling ThinkPad laptops to All-in-One Desktops and more,” said Carlo Savino, executive director of North America eCommerce at Lenovo. “Consumers can also get stock up on accessories like keyboards, headsets, and power banks, so head over to lenovo.com to check out all the great deals included in this year’s sale.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*All times ET. Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best selection.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.



