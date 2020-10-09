 

INCAP GROUP’S HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT RECLASSIFICATION OF NON-INTERESTING-BEARING LIABILITY ITEMS AND CORRECTION OF CERTAIN KEY FIGURES

09.10.2020, 16:00  |  32   |   |   

Half-year financial report 9 October 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (EEST)

INCAP GROUP’S HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT: RECLASSIFICATION OF NON-INTERESTING-BEARING LIABILITY ITEMS AND CORRECTION OF CERTAIN KEY FIGURES

Incap has reclassified non-interest-bearing liability items for the first half of 2020, reported in the half-year financial report published on 26 August 2020. The adjustment applies to a current non-interest-bearing liability of EUR 1.3 million previously reported in non-current non-interest-bearing liabilities. Non-current non-interest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 1.6 million on 30 June 2020, instead of the EUR 2.9 million reported earlier. Trade and other payables amounted to EUR 20.1 million instead of the previously reported EUR 19.6 million. Total liabilities were EUR 45.8 million as reported earlier.

Certain key figures have changed. In the first half of 2020, Current Ratio was 1.6 instead of the previously reported 1.5. Current Ratio for 2019 was 2.6 instead of the previously reported 2.3. In the first half of 2020, Quick Ratio was 1.0 instead of the previously reported 0.9. Quick Ratio for 2019 was 1.6 instead of the previously reported 1.4. In the first half of 2019, return on investment (ROI) was 42.5% instead of the previously reported 46.1%. In the first half of 2019, return on equity (ROE) was 48.0% instead of the previously reported 53.5% in the same period.

The complete revised half-year financial report is attached to this release.

INCAP CORPORATION

Board of Directors


For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798 


www.incapcorp.com 

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

