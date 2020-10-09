 

Klövern issues green bonds of SEK 2,000 million and announces results from tender offer for the outstanding 2020 SEK bonds

Bond issue

Klövern AB (publ) (the “Issuer” or “Klövern”) has successfully issued senior unsecured green bonds in the total amount of SEK 2,000 million under the Issuer’s newly established MTN programme. The bonds have a tenor of 3.5 years and a floating interest rate of STIBOR three months plus 325 bps and will mature on 16 April 2024 (the “New Bonds”). Klövern intends to apply for listing of the New Bonds on the sustainable bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Tender Offer

Klövern further announces the results of the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to the holders of Klövern's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 2 November 2020 with ISIN SE0009241805 and outstanding amount of SEK 1,500 million (the “Bonds”). The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 CEST on 9 October 2020. The Tender Offer has been accepted by holders of Bonds representing a total nominal amount of SEK 1,088 million.

Klövern will complete the Tender Offer and accepts all tendered Bonds for purchase. The price for the Bonds in the Tender Offer amounts to 100.20 per cent of the nominal amount. Klövern will also pay accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the settlement date. Settlement date for the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 16 October 2020.

Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ)  (the “Dealer Managers”). All tendering Bondholders should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately.

Information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Dealer Managers.

Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial: +45 3051 5941, dcm_sweden@danskebank.se
Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6161 2996, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com
Swedbank AB (publ): +46 (0)8 700 90 22, Syndicate@swedbank.se

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.


Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.


This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment


