 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Bid procedure 13 October 2020, Kommuninvest

Bonds

 

 

Bids 		Kommuninvest 2311    (SE0010948240)  2023-11-13
Kommuninvest 2505    (SE0011414010)  2025-05-12

 

 

Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System

 
Bid date Tuesday 13 October 2020
Bid times 1000-1100 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding ominal amount) SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2311
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2505

 

 

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) A maximum of SEK 1000 million per bid in issue 2311
A maximum of SEK 1000 million per bid in issue 2505
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

  		SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time No later than 1115 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date Thursday 15 October 2020
Delivery of Bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
   
General Terms and Conditions    General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank’s Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:2, dated 24 April 2020.

Stockholm, 9 October 2020


