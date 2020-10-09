 

Sanvello Teams Up With the Chicago Bulls to Increase Access to Mental Health Resources for Youth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 16:30  |  31   |   |   

Sanvello Health, Inc., a leading digital mental health care provider and UnitedHealth Group company (NYSE:UNH), today announced a new partnership with the Chicago Bulls. The partnership will raise awareness and increase access to mental health services both internally at the Bulls for players, coaches and front office staff, and externally for Bulls fans and select community partners.

Sanvello, a full-spectrum mental health care provider, offers self-care, coaching, therapy and community — all accessed from a single app. With this partnership, Bulls players, coaches and front office staff will be offered access to the full suite of Sanvello’s services with Sanvello Premium.

Additionally, Sanvello and the Bulls will hold virtual mental health events throughout the year for teens from three community partners: Mindfulness Leader, Chicago Run and Chicago Westside Sports. These events, hosted by Sanvello Chief Medical Officer Dr. Monika Roots and Bulls personnel, will aim to normalize mental health conversations and share free mental health education and resources to students and their parents through Sanvello.

Chicagoland teens (13 and older) who participate in the virtual events will receive one year of free access to Sanvello Premium, which includes access to its extensive library of engaging self-care content. Sanvello will also offer one year of free access to Sanvello Premium + Coaching for each participants’ parents, which includes meditation; coping tools; and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)-based Guided Journey experiences that help kids stay engaged, build healthy habits and confidence, and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Through one-on-one messaging and in-app video classes, parents can learn CBT concepts and how to apply them at home.

“We’re honored to partner with the Bulls to advance behavioral health equity in the Chicago area,” says Dr. Monika Roots, chief medical officer, Sanvello. “This outreach is not about simply shining a light on the issue, but providing truly accessible resources to these teens and their families — on their terms, on their schedule — and we’re able to do that with Sanvello.”

“When we bring new partners onboard at the Bulls, we are always looking for brands that share our values and passion for supporting our community,” said Matt Kobe, vice president of Business Strategy & Analytics, Chicago Bulls. “Sanvello offers such a unique and complete mental health tool that we are proud to bring to our team, fans and community partners.”

With the multi-year partnership, both the Bulls and Sanvello will continue to develop content to benefit users both in and outside of the arena, including Bulls players, coaches and front office staff, as well as fans and community partners.

About Sanvello Health, Inc.

Sanvello Health, Inc. is a leading digital mental health care provider and the company’s digital platform holds the #1 search position for stress and anxiety in app stores. Through partnerships with major insurance payers, employers and higher education institutions, Sanvello offers covered management and treatment of stress, anxiety and depression for over 37 million people. By innovating the mental health care experience and bringing together patients, providers and payers, the Sanvello platform helps millions of people around the world find relief when they need it and feel happier over time. Download Sanvello from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit sanvello.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial ...
Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
UnitedHealth Group Launches The HERO Program to Remove Financial Barriers for Living Donor Transplants
06.10.20
United Health Foundation and American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation Partner to Promote Physician Well-Being and Reduce Burnout
06.10.20
UnitedHealthcare Eye Care Program Helps Support Children’s Eye Health by Reducing Exposure to Blue Light Amid COVID-19
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
01.10.20
UnitedHealthcare's 2021 Medicare Plans Bring Unique Solutions for Unique Times
29.09.20
UnitedHealthcare Donates $1 Million to Support Food Security and Housing Programs Offered by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
29.09.20
UnitedHealthcare Introduces New Health Plan Offering Lower Premiums and a High-Performing Network in Kansas City
28.09.20
UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
22.09.20
United Health Foundation Partners with Florida State University to Establish Graduate-Level Concentration in Military Health
11.09.20
UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Ongoing Wildfires in Western States

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.20
5
UnitedHealth erzielt Gewinnzuwachs im vierten Quartal und im Gesamtjahr