 

Hilton Grand Vacations Wins Five Stevie Awards

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) was recently honored with five coveted Stevie Awards, two in the 17th Annual International Business Awards and three in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The International Business Awards recognized HGV with Silver Stevie Awards for Company of the Year – Hospitality and Leisure and Most Valuable Corporate Response for COVID-19. Winners were selected from more than 3,800 nominations submitted by organizations in more than 60 nations.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business recognizes female leaders for their exemplary work. This year, more than 1,500 nominations from organizations and individuals around the world were submitted for consideration.

HGV’s Women in Business winners include:

  • Silver Stevie Award for Woman of the Year: Hannah Vazzana, SVP of corporate strategy and communications
  • Silver Stevie for Female Employee of the Year: Elizabeth “Laine” West, director of inventory management
  • Bronze Stevie for Maverick of the Year: Alix Daley, vice president of brand operations

“I’m exceptionally proud of our Stevie Award winners,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “Hannah, Laine and Alix are tremendous leaders and their work deserves international accolades. Our COVID-19 response team has played an instrumental role in our company operations for the last six months and they also deserve to be awarded for their efforts. Finally, I’m honored that HGV was named Company of the Year in Hospitality and Leisure by the Stevie’s International Business Awards. Our team members across the globe have shown immense perseverance and dedication during this difficult time.”

The International Business Awards will be presented during a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business will be celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club and The Hilton Club, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

