Net Asset Value(s)



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



9 October 2020



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 30 September 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 76.5 pence per share.



For further information, please contact:



Kate Tidbury



Octopus Investments Limited



Tel: 0800 316 2295

