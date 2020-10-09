 

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 16:40  |  19   |   |   

On October 9, 2020, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1125 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is October 20, 2020 and the payable date is October 30, 2020. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on October 19, 2020.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THQ@destracapital.com or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THQ.

TEKLA HEALTHCAR/SHS BEN INT jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial ...
Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution
30.09.20
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution
30.09.20
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution
30.09.20
Tekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution