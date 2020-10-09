 

Mandatory notification of trade

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 16:55  |  45   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David B. Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company"), has on 9 October 2020 purchased 1,700 shares in Noreco at a price of NOK 139.451 per share. David B. Cook owns 5,200 shares in Noreco after the transaction and has the right to acquire or subscribe up to 300,000 additional shares in the Company, in aggregate 305,200 shares.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/mandatory-notification-of-trade,c3213697 

Contact:

ir@noreco.com  
+47 22336000

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Second Citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis Opens Doors to British Education in Times of Crisis
U.S. Economic Loss Escalates as Record Wildfires Raged in September, According to Aon Catastrophe ...
Elusys Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Obiltoxaximab SFL For The Treatment Of ...
Response to Statement by Gulf Marine Services PLC ("GMS" and the "Company")
Award Winning Moovit App Now Available on HUAWEI AppGallery
Best Statistical Analysis Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants
Could Unlocking the Plant Microbiome Lead to the Next Green Revolution Asks IDTechEx
Evolution and William Hill announce partnership for US market
TropIQ Health Sciences Digitalises Its Discovery Platform with CDD Vault
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease