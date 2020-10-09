Mandatory notification of trade

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David B. Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company"), has on 9 October 2020 purchased 1,700 shares in Noreco at a price of NOK 139.451 per share. David B. Cook owns 5,200 shares in Noreco after the transaction and has the right to acquire or subscribe up to 300,000 additional shares in the Company, in aggregate 305,200 shares.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:



ir@noreco.com

+47 22336000