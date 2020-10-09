Aegion Corporation to Host Webinar on State of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Funding

Aegion Leaders and Industry Experts will Discuss the Critical State of America’s Aging Infrastructure, Current Funding Dynamics and Crucial Steps Needed to Bridge the Long-Term Investment Gap for Repairs and Rehabilitation

Most of America’s water and wastewater infrastructure is either nearing the end of its useful life or is in a current state of disrepair. Billions of dollars are spent each year to rehabilitate, replace, expand or upgrade existing systems to meet the needs of aging systems, climate change and growing demand; but the investments still fall short.

As has been the case for decades, a significant gap exists between the current level of water infrastructure funding and the need for repairs. During the webinar, Aegion senior leaders and experts in the space of water and wastewater operations and government relations will discuss the state of infrastructure needs and funding today, as well as the actions required to secure sufficient funding for the future.

Click here for more information or to register for the free webinar: Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Funding: Considerations for Today & Tomorrow to Address the Nation’s Critical Investment Gap.

