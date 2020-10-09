 

Aegion Corporation to Host Webinar on State of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Funding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 16:58  |  45   |   |   

Aegion Leaders and Industry Experts will Discuss the Critical State of America’s Aging Infrastructure, Current Funding Dynamics and Crucial Steps Needed to Bridge the Long-Term Investment Gap for Repairs and Rehabilitation

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) and its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies, today announced that they will host “Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Funding: Considerations for Today & Tomorrow to Address the Nation’s Critical Investment Gap,” a complimentary webinar presented by Trenchless Technology Magazine that is scheduled for October 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Most of America’s water and wastewater infrastructure is either nearing the end of its useful life or is in a current state of disrepair. Billions of dollars are spent each year to rehabilitate, replace, expand or upgrade existing systems to meet the needs of aging systems, climate change and growing demand; but the investments still fall short.

As has been the case for decades, a significant gap exists between the current level of water infrastructure funding and the need for repairs. During the webinar, Aegion senior leaders and experts in the space of water and wastewater operations and government relations will discuss the state of infrastructure needs and funding today, as well as the actions required to secure sufficient funding for the future.

Click here for more information or to register for the free webinar: Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Funding: Considerations for Today & Tomorrow to Address the Nation’s Critical Investment Gap.

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

Aegion and the Aegion logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

For more information, contact:
Katie Cason
Senior Vice President, Strategy and Communications
636-530-8000 | kcason@aegion.com


Aegion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory ...
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Aegion Corporation Awarded Two-Year, $5 Million (USD) Wastewater Rehabilitation Contract in Western Canada
24.09.20
Aegion Corporation Awarded Contract to Rehabilitate 7,000 Linear Feet of Pressurized Water Pipelines in Virginia using Thermopipe Technology
19.09.20
3 Aktien für junge Investoren
16.09.20
Aegion Corporation to Present at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference