 

Tricida Announces Twelve Data Presentations on Veverimer and Metabolic Acidosis to be Given at the Virtual American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2020

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today that it has authored or sponsored 12 presentations at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 being held virtually October 22-25, 2020. Data to be presented at multiple sessions at the meeting will expand the breadth of information about the implications of metabolic acidosis and CKD. All Tricida presentations will be available on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00am ET. Session and presentation titles are listed below:

Session Title: CKD Risk Factors: Diet, Environment, Lifestyle

Title:

Relationship Between Metabolic Acidosis and Chronic Kidney Disease Progression is Evident Across United States Racial and Ethnic Groups

Author:

N. Tangri et al.

ePoster #:

PO0468

 

 

Title:

Metabolic Acidosis is Associated with Chronic Kidney Disease Progression: A Longitudinal Analysis of >100,000 United States Community-Based Patients

Author:

V. Mathur et al.

ePoster #:

PO0469

 

 

Title:

Metabolic Acidosis and Progression to Renal Replacement Therapy (Encore Presentation)

Author:

V. Mathur et al.

ePoster #:

PO0467

Session Title: Advances in Geriatric Nephrology

Title:

Effects of Veverimer on Serum Bicarbonate and Physical Function in Elderly Patients with Metabolic Acidosis in Chronic Kidney Disease

Author:

D. Wesson et al.

