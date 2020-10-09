 

Vicor Corporation to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on October 22, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 17:05  |  36   |   |   

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) announced today it will hold its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern). Prepared remarks regarding the company's financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 will be followed by a question and answer period with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, and James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer.

Results for the third quarter will be released over GlobeNewswire at the close of the NASDAQ Market Session on October 22, 2020, and the press release and a summary of the company's financial statements will be available shortly thereafter on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to pre-register with BT Conferencing, the service provider hosting the conference call, so that he or she, on the day of the call, may avoid waiting for the BT Conferencing operator to register callers individually. Those pre-registering on BT Conferencing’s website will receive a special dial-in number and PIN for call access. Pre-registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on October 22, 2020.

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register should dial 877-299-4502, followed by the passcode 12469708, before 4:30 p.m. (Eastern) on October 22, 2020.

For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.

For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available shortly after the conference call through November 6, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010, followed by the passcode 78499292. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

www.vicorpower.com

For further information contact:
Vicor Corporation
James A. Simms
Chief Financial Officer
Office: (978) 470-2900
Email: invrel@vicorpower.com


Vicor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory ...
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Vicor Corporation Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics