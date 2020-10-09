 

Watford Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Watford Holdings Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WTRE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 17:18  |  57   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share is fair to Watford shareholders. On behalf of Watford shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Watford shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit Watford Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Watford and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Watford shareholders; (2) determine whether Arch Capital is underpaying for Watford; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Watford shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a Watford shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/watford-holdings-ltd-wtre-stock-merger ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Watford Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial ...
Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
 New Nationwide Survey Reveals Most College Students View Mental Health as Key Component of ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Acquire Watford Holdings Ltd. for $31.10 per Common Share in All-Cash Transaction