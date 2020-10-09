 

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, payable on November 12, 2020 to stockholders of record as of October 23, 2020.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.



