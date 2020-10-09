 

Issue of Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 17:33  |  40   |   |   

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
(the “Company”)
9 October 2020
Allotment of Shares

The Board announced on 2 September 2020 that the Company had published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000 (the "Offer"). The Company has today allotted 3,117,472 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer.

The offer price at which the Ordinary Shares were allotted was 76.33p per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, by reference to the net asset value of an Ordinary Share in the Company on 30 September 2020 (as announced on 8 October 2020, being the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share) divided by 0.965 (to allow for the costs of the Offer).

Following this allotment, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 202,632,401 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each.  Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 202,632,401. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Application will shortly be made for the Ordinary Shares so allotted to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on or around the 15 October 2020. Definitive documents of title are expected to be despatched within 15 business days of allotment.

Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning where used in this announcement

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory ...
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)
01.10.20
Total voting rights
30.09.20
Transaction in Own Shares
29.09.20
Result of General Meeting
29.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
22.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
15.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
10.09.20
Transaction in Own Shares