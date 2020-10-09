 

EY Announces Freshpet Co-founders and CEO as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 New Jersey Award Winner

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) today announced that its co-founders, Scott Morris and Cathal Walsh, along with the Chief Executive Officer Billy Cyr, were named one of Ernst & Young’s LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 New Jersey Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. The Freshpet team was selected by an independent panel of judges.

“We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award and are proud to be recognized among an admired roster of true innovators and entrepreneurs here in our home state of New Jersey,” commented Scott Morris, Freshpet’s co-founder and President. “Freshpet was borne from a need to provide our pets with better nutrition and has blossomed into a powerful organization of like-minded professionals that are committed to improving pets, people and the planet.”  

Co-founder and Managing Director of International Operations Cathal Walsh added, “Freshpet is fulfilling the dream that we had when we started in 2006 – it is changing the way people feed their pets. It took longer and it was much harder than we expected but the success we are experiencing today makes it all worthwhile. We are deeply grateful to Ernst & Young for this recognition.”

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. The Freshpet team will go on to become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As New Jersey award winners, the Freshpet team is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year’s virtual Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2021.

