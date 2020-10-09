 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 17:45  |  26   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 13, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation ("Cabot Oil" or "the Company") (NYSE: COG) securities between October 23, 2015 and June 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had received two proposed Consent Order and Agreements related to two Notices of Violation it had received from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in 2017 for failure to prevent the migration of gas into fresh groundwater sources in the area surrounding Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.63, or over 12%, to close at $19.16 per share on July 26, 2019.

On June 15, 2020, following a grand jury investigation, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charged Cabot Oil with 15 criminal counts due to its failure to fix faulty gas wells, which polluted Pennsylvania’s water supplies through stray gas migration.

On this news, Cabot Oil’s stock price fell $0.67 per share, or 3.34%, to close at $19.40 per share on June 15, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Cabot had inadequate environmental controls and procedures and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to those controls and procedures; (2) as a result, Cabot, among other issues, failed to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania’s water supplies through stray gas migration; (3) that the foregoing was foreseeably likely to subject Cabot to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm; (4) that Cabot continually downplayed its potential civil and/or criminal liabilities with respect to such environmental matters; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cabot Oil securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 13, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cabot Oil & Gas Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial ...
Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
 New Nationwide Survey Reveals Most College Students View Mental Health as Key Component of ...
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
10.09.20
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – COG