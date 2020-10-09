 

Voya Financial’s Lisa Landstein Joins Fellowship to Help Advance Racial Equity by CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Lisa Landstein, senior vice president, Human Resources, has joined CEO Action for Racial Equity, a fellowship program launched by CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion (CEO Action) to advance racial equity.

Landstein is one of almost 250 fellows from more than 100 CEO Action signatory organizations who will collaborate to identify, develop and promote scalable and sustainable public policies and corporate engagement strategies that will address systemic racism and social injustice, and improve societal well-being. Leaders in the CEO Action for Racial Equity fellowship will focus their efforts on four key areas of societal well-being: economic empowerment, education, health care and public safety.

“We are proud that Lisa Landstein will represent Voya as a member of the CEO Action for Racial Equity fellowship program,” said Voya Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “Voya was one of the original companies to join CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, in 2017 — we are delighted that a key member of our leadership team will help drive much-needed societal change.”

According to CEO Action, a recent survey noted that 71% of Americans place more trust in companies to respond to racial injustice than the government (36%). With more than 1,300 signatory organizations, CEO Action is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“The launch of the CEO Action for Racial Equity initiative comes at a critical inflection point as individuals and organizations realize that eradicating systemic racism in our nation will take all of us,“ said Landstein. “At Voya, we have a specific focus on working together with our customers and clients to advance everyone’s opportunity for a better financial future. I’m honored to be selected to represent Voya on this important initiative.”

Landstein is the second Voya executive in recent weeks who has been selected to assist organizations working to end social inequities. Last month, Brannigan Thompson, Voya’s senior vice president, Corporate and Organizational Development, joined the advisory council for Ethisphere’s Equity and Social Justice Initiative, a group of business leaders committed to broader approaches to address social justice.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $606 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,300 CEOs and presidents of America’s leading businesses, academic institutions and nonprofits representing more than 13 million employees, the commitment outlines actions that participating organizations pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

