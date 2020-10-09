 

Best Version Control Systems in 2020- Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 18:30  |  42   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Version control systems enable software professionals in keeping track of the changes made in website content, data, software, and mobile apps. They are also known as source control systems or revision control systems. These systems offer the functionality of storing the historical data of the changes made by the developers. It also lets developers revert the changes made in the past whenever required. The best version control systems can be integrated with numerous other software tools, which include IDE, build automation, and PaaS.

360Quadrants shortlisted and categorized the top vendors offering the best version control systems that enable buyers select the right software and take quick decisions. 360Quadrants are released following in-depth study of companies along with their product offerings and business strategies adopted for growth. 360Quadrants updates companies listed in the quadrant periodically based on strategic analysis in the Version Control Systems space.

360Quadrants carries out methodical SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies shortlisted for evaluation. This assessment enables solution providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Version Control Systems Quadrant Categorization:

360Quadrants has evaluated 20 software vendors that offer version control systems, of which the top 10 are positioned on a quadrant under:

Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Leaders

Microsoft Team Foundation Server, AWS CodeCommit, Git, and Subversion have been identified as visionary leaders in the version control systems space.

Vault Version Control and Fossil have been identified as innovators in the version control systems space.

FogBugz and CVS have been identified as emerging companies in the version control systems space.

Mercurial and Plastic SCM have been identified as dynamic differentiators in the version control systems space.

360Quadrants Scoring Method

Top version control systems vendors are ranked by skilled researchers and analysts after comprehensive research. This assessment is undertaken according to the metrics categorized into product maturity and company maturity. Product maturity is entirely dependent on the vendor's product offerings, while company maturity is dependent on a company's expansion plans, worldwide existence, and numerous such factors.

More than 60 parameters were chosen for the evaluation of Version Control Systems vendors that will be updated twice a year. Based on the weightage assigned for each parameter, ratings are assigned to shortlisted vendors. Depending on these assigned ratings, vendors are placed in particular quadrants.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Configuration Management Software, Subscription Management Software, and Cloud Management Platforms.

Contact: 
Mr. Agney Sugla 
agney@marketsandmarkets.com 
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Second Citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis Opens Doors to British Education in Times of Crisis
U.S. Economic Loss Escalates as Record Wildfires Raged in September, According to Aon Catastrophe ...
Award Winning Moovit App Now Available on HUAWEI AppGallery
Endo Aesthetics Data to be Featured in Five Presentations at the American Society for Dermatologic ...
Industrial 3D Printing Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Evolution and William Hill announce partnership for US market
TropIQ Health Sciences Digitalises Its Discovery Platform with CDD Vault
Agtech startup Ÿnsect extends Series C to $372 million to improve global food security and ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease