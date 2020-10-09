 

Transaction in Own Shares

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
9 October 2020

The Company announces that on 9 October 2020 it bought back 47,515 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 53.25 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares) 55,550,002
Ordinary Shares held in treasury    1,180,515
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)

  		54,369,487

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 54,369,487 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the buyback programme.

Enquiries:

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Robert Finlay
020 7408 4050

Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary                                                                                                         
020 7630 4333


