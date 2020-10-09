DGAP-News HENSOLDT AG: Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): IPO
9 October 2020
Hensoldt AG
Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 24 September 2020, Merrill Lynch International (contact: Anna Repetto; telephone: +44 20 7996 7244) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.
Securities
|Issuer:
|Hensoldt AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|Not applicable
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 6,512,220.58
|Description:
|Stabilisation transactions
|Stabilisation Manager(s):
|Merrill Lynch International
Stabilisation transactions
|Date and time:
|2, 5, 6, 7 and 8 October 2020
|Price:
|EUR 11,44 VWAP (lowest: EUR 11,30 / highest: EUR 11,65) 2 October, EUR 11,24 VWAP (lowest: EUR 11,00 / highest: EUR 11,35) 5 October, EUR 10,90 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10,75 / highest: EUR 11,00) 6 October, EUR 10,59 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10,45 / highest: EUR 10,81) 7 October, EUR 10,50 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10,42 / highest: EUR 10,50) 8 October
|Quantity / volume shares:
|159,657 2 October, 106,485 5 October, 150,000 6 October, 129,353 7 October, 46,133 8 October
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|XETRA
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any
jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 515 18 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@hensoldt.net
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
|ISIN:
|DE000HAG0005
|WKN:
|HAG000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1140094
|Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed;
|End of News
Wertpapier
