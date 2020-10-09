 

DGAP-Adhoc Stabilus S.A.: Q4 of FY2020 stronger than anticipated - publication of preliminary revenue figures and adjusted EBIT margin

Koblenz/Luxembourg, October 9, 2020 - On the basis of preliminary figures, Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), has achieved a stronger fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended September 30, 2020) than previously anticipated. In particular, a recovery of the global light vehicle production contributed to this result. Correspondingly, on the basis of preliminary figures the company was able to generate revenues of 822 million Euro in fiscal 2020 at an adjusted EBIT margin of about 11.7 percent.

The most recent guidance published in the course of Stabilus's Q3 results expected full year revenues of ca. 800 million Euro at an adjusted EBIT margin of approx. 11 percent.

Stabilus S.A. will publish its full preliminary figures for fiscal 2020 as planned on November 13, 2020.

Investor Contact:
Andreas Schröder
Group Financial Reporting Director
Tel.: +352 286 770 21
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press Contact:
Tobias Eberle
Tel.: +49 69 794090 24
E-Mail: Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 286 770 1
Fax: +352 286 770 99
E-mail: info.lu@stabilus.com
Internet: www.stabilus.com
ISIN: LU1066226637
WKN: A113Q5
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
