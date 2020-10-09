ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Seventh Consecutive Year

With ITSM, ServiceNow is a true visionary, delivering massive amounts of innovation to the market, resulting in an IT experience that will meet customer needs now and in the future. Built on the Now Platform , ServiceNow ITSM allows customers to deliver scalable services, increase productivity and to create resilient IT service experiences for their employees.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management (ITSM) Tools. ServiceNow was recognized for its ITSM solution , marking the seventh consecutive year that ServiceNow’s ITSM solution has been named a Leader by Gartner.

“The overall ITSM market continues to grow and evolve, thanks to ServiceNow’s sustained leadership in bringing new innovation that redefines IT service management,” said Matt Schvimmer, SVP and GM, ITSM Business Unit, ServiceNow. “As ServiceNow proudly leads with more than 50 percent market share, we are consistently looking to raise the bar on how we deliver new business value to our customers. We believe this recognition by Gartner validates ServiceNow’s dedication to drive digital transformation and improve the world of work.”

According to Gartner, “I&O [infrastructure and operations] organizations intent on achieving higher levels of maturity within 18 months should consider advanced ITSM tools to gain value from solutions focused on a broader, end-to-end context of IT service support and delivery.”1

ServiceNow had 51.1 percent of the global Experience Management: IT Service Management (ITSM) market share in 2019, according to Gartner2 – which ServiceNow believes is a testament to the solution’s ability to elevate service experiences.

Key features of ServiceNow ITSM include:

Elevated service experience: Creating service experiences that fit the world employees work in now, by automating support for common requests with virtual agents powered by natural language understanding (NLU).

Creating service experiences that fit the world employees work in now, by automating support for common requests with virtual agents powered by natural language understanding (NLU). Improved IT productivity: Leveraging machine learning and virtual agents to automate routine tasks, uncover key insights and increase agent productivity.

Leveraging machine learning and virtual agents to automate routine tasks, uncover key insights and increase agent productivity. Native mobile experiences: Delivering a modern mobile app, for employees and agents, powered by the Now Platform to triage, collaborate, and enable employees to find answers across departments, and stay connected from anywhere.

Delivering a modern mobile app, for employees and agents, powered by the Now Platform to triage, collaborate, and enable employees to find answers across departments, and stay connected from anywhere. Consolidated IT services: Using built-in best practices to rapidly consolidate inefficient tools to a single system of action in the cloud, and to leverage shared data with the most trusted IT service workflows.

Additional Information

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools is available here: https://www.servicenow.com/lpayr/gartner-mq-itsm.html.

1 Gartner, Inc., “Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools,” Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Mark Cleary, October 6, 2020. Previous titles included “Magic Quadrant for IT Service Support Management Tools”.

2 Gartner, Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2019, April 13, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005451/en/