 

CommerceWest Bank Announces Plan for Holding Company Reorganization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 19:07  |  29   |   |   

The Board of Directors of CommerceWest Bank (OTC:CWBK) (the “Bank”) has approved entering into an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization and Merger (the “Plan of Merger”) with CW Bancorp (“Bancorp”) and CW Interim Merger Corp., by which the Bank intends to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bancorp. If the transaction is approved by the Bank’s shareholders and the appropriate federal and California state regulatory authorities, each of the outstanding shares of the Bank’s common stock will be exchanged for one share of Bancorp’s common stock. As a result, the shares of Bancorp’s common stock will be owned directly by the Bank’s shareholders in the same proportion as their existing ownership of Bank common stock immediately prior to the reorganization.

“We decided to undertake this transaction because we believe that this reorganization is in the best interest of our Bank and supports our long term growth strategy. The holding company structure provides us with additional corporate and capital flexibility,” said Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, “There will be no change in the Bank’s directors or executive officers following the reorganization, and the Bancorp’s directors and officers will be the same as the Bank’s immediately prior to the reorganization.”

Following the reorganization, it is expected that Bancorp’s common stock will trade under the same ticker symbol currently used by the Bank, “CWBK.”

The Bank anticipates consummating the reorganization at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 or the beginning of the first quarter of 2021.

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, failure to receive regulatory approval or shareholder approval of the reorganization, a decision by the Board of Directors to abandon the reorganization, changes in the federal, state and local economies, decline in loan production, loss of clients, adverse regulatory and litigation developments, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, borrowers, clients and employees, financial policies of the United States government, natural disasters and the impact of competition in our market area. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments except as required by law. 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial ...
Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
PENELOPE-B Trial of IBRANCE (palbociclib) in Early Breast Cancer Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint
Aegon to divest Stonebridge
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results