Voleo Announces Equity Financing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V, VLEOF: OTC-QB) (“Voleo”, the “Company”) announces that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1.35 million (the “Offering”). The Offering consists of units issued at $0.07 per unit (each a “Unit”). Each Unit consists of one common share (each a “Share”) and one warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share for $0.20 for a period of 24 months after closing. The Shares will be subject to a restrictive legend that will result in the Shares being released from trading restrictions in four equal tranches at six month intervals from the closing.

Voleo’s technology platform remains operational and a complete technical analysis of Voleo’s software ecosystem has been undertaken by Convergence Concepts (the “Convergence Technical Report”). Voleo’s repositories, access management and architecture have all been reviewed, along with security, development operations and administrative functions. The Convergence Technical Report identifies that Voleo’s intellectual property is secure and can be quickly deployed into a fresh, new environment. Efforts are now underway to pursue repurposing of the technology into other sectors, such as gaming and gambling, to maximize the potential of the technology without the associated regulatory burden of being a regulated securities broker dealer. In addition, new business opportunities are presently being evaluated by the Board of Directors.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes and a reserve for exploring potential asset acquisitions. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.myvoleo.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

“Mark Morabito”

Executive Chairman