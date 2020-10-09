 

Voleo Announces Equity Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 20:00  |  67   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V, VLEOF: OTC-QB) (“Voleo”, the “Company”) announces that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1.35 million (the “Offering”). The Offering consists of units issued at $0.07 per unit (each a “Unit”). Each Unit consists of one common share (each a “Share”) and one warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share for $0.20 for a period of 24 months after closing. The Shares will be subject to a restrictive legend that will result in the Shares being released from trading restrictions in four equal tranches at six month intervals from the closing.

Voleo’s technology platform remains operational and a complete technical analysis of Voleo’s software ecosystem has been undertaken by Convergence Concepts (the “Convergence Technical Report”).  Voleo’s repositories, access management and architecture have all been reviewed, along with security, development operations and administrative functions.  The Convergence Technical Report identifies that Voleo’s intellectual property is secure and can be quickly deployed into a fresh, new environment. Efforts are now underway to pursue repurposing of the technology into other sectors, such as gaming and gambling, to maximize the potential of the technology without the associated regulatory burden of being a regulated securities broker dealer. In addition, new business opportunities are presently being evaluated by the Board of Directors.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes and a reserve for exploring potential asset acquisitions. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.
For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.myvoleo.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

Mark Morabito
Executive Chairman

Seite 1 von 2
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory ...
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...