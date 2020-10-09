 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 20:18  |  47   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Precigen, Inc. (“Precigen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PGEN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 4, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Precigen used pure methane in place of natural gas as feedstock for its methanotroph bioconversion platform, producing a high yield. In fact, the yield from natural gas was considerably lower. Pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock based on its high price compared to natural gas. The Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Precigen, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Precigen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial ...
Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
PENELOPE-B Trial of IBRANCE (palbociclib) in Early Breast Cancer Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint
Aegon to divest Stonebridge
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
PGEN INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Precigen Inc., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation
07.10.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – PGEN, XON
07.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN, XON) Investors
07.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN, XON) Investors
06.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN, XON) Investors
06.10.20
PGEN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Precigen Inc., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation For Violations of the Securities Laws
06.10.20
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation – PGEN, XON
06.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) on Behalf of Investors
05.10.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Precigen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.10.20
PGEN INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Is Investigating Precigen Inc., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation for Violations of the Securities Laws