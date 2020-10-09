 

Donaldson Donates 200 Laptops to Support Educational Success for Underserved Students’ Remote Learning at Prodeo Academy

Leaders at Donaldson Company, Inc. and members of the company’s corporate tutor team delivered 200 laptops to Prodeo Academy, a network of tuition-free preparatory schools in the Twin Cities metro area that develop students in PreK-8th grades to be critical thinkers and reflective leaders.

When the pandemic necessitated the transition to online learning, Prodeo asked the public for donations to help secure computers, as it only had laptops for approximately half of its 700 students. Donaldson Company, with a long history of addressing the needs of its local communities and helping transform lives, leaned into the opportunity of providing technology to support underserved students and promote educational success. Donaldson purchased the computers from Best Buy, which helped provide the laptops that can be tough to find due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We stand united, together with the broader business community, in our commitment to creating lasting, sustainable change,” said Tod Carpenter, President and CEO. “These laptops will provide immediate help to Prodeo Academy students, giving them access to the technology needed for successful remote learning, as well as providing a valuable resource for educational success in the years to come. Education changed my life, and so it gives me great pride that Donaldson Company could contribute to our community in this way and offer support to underserved and under-resourced students.”

To help or learn more about Prodeo Academy, visit https://www.prodeoacademy.org.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse and skilled employee team at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

