Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (BWMG) Announces Up-Listing to OTCQB

“Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone for our Company,” stated ­­­­Robert Carmichael, President and CEO. “We are enthusiastic about the ability of our new listing to increase investor awareness, visibility, and trading liquidity of our common stock. We believe that the acceptance to the OTCQB is just the latest step in the Company’s growth and this status will assist us in continuing to grow our business, as well as enhance our shareholder value.”

Pompano Beach, Florida, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announces today that the Company's common stock has been up-listed and approved for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace effective October 12, 2020. The Company will continue to be quoted under the quotation symbol “BWMG”.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for early-stage and developing companies located both in the United States and abroad. Considered an established public market by the SEC, the OTCQB provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. OTCQB eligible companies must be current in their reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification processes.

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries: Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981, dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung”; BLU3, Inc.; and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc., dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

