 

VAXART INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Vaxart, Inc. - VXRT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Vaxart, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VXRT).

In early 2020, the Company, which focuses on vaccination research and development, began working on a vaccine for COVID-19. Through mid-2020, the Company consistently touted its progress, including entering into a large scale manufacturing agreement and its selection for the U.S. Government’s flagship initiative to quickly develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Operation Warp Speed (“OWS”), which included significant government funding. Then, in July 2020, media reports revealed that the Company had not been selected for OWS, it had merely entered its vaccine into a non-human primate trial organized by OWS.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Vaxart’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Vaxart’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Vaxart shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-vxrt/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

