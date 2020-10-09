 

Hasbro Partners With Superdigital to Bring an Epic, Action-Packed Sequel to NERF House

09.10.2020   

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today announced the launch of the NERF House sequel - NERF House X, a high energy digital series featuring renowned athletes including Julian Edelman, Klay Thompson and Sky Brown along with musician Diplo and the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri. Jointly produced by Julian Edelman’s production company (Coast Productions) and his business partner Assaf Swissa's creative studio (Superdigital), the series features a completely new creative approach with a mix of live action and animation and takes NERF Nation on a truly epic journey through NERF worlds unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. Fans can tune in to catch all episodes airing October 9,2020 on NERF.com and on each participant’s social channels.

“NERF House X takes the NERF franchise to a new level of entertainment and partnering with Superdigital for the second season prompted creativity and innovation in a time when many other productions came to a complete standstill.” says Teresa Pearson, Senior Director of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing, Hasbro. “In pivoting our approach for a new season we’re delivering completely new and engaging NERF House content that fans worldwide will love by diving into live action and animated worlds that show our new NERF blasters in action.”

Following the success of the first season, which had over nine million views and two million social media engagements, NERF House X brings big personalities together to experience all things NERF and learn the true meaning of “It’s NERF or Nothin!’” This elite group of NERF influencers each played a role in creating their very own NERF world, which was then brought to life through animation. From virtual world episodes including Once Upon a time in... Flavortown, Showdown at Blaster Beach, Honey, I Broke the Internet, Sky Brown's Animated Adventure, and Saving NERF Headquarters, each hero embarks on a one-of-a-kind NERF journey and battles through obstacles wielded by their trusted NERF blaster.

“It’s always exciting to work with a brand like NERF and a cast as talented as the one we were able to put together,” says Kyler Schelling, Director at Coast Productions and Superdigital. “I’m proud of all the hard work our teams put in to make NERF House X come to life and I really can’t wait to hear what the fans think.”

NERF House X features new blasters including the NERF ULTRA 3, 4 & 5, with the farthest flying NERF darts ever, the NERF Fortnite BASR-L, a bolt-action clip fed blaster inspired by the one in Fortnite, the MEGA Motostrkye, the first motorized clip-fed MEGA NERF blaster, the Elite 2.0 Turbine, a fully motorized blaster with an 18 dart clip, and the Elite 2.0 Commander, a six-dart revolver-style blaster with slam-fire capabilities. Viewers can follow the series along from home with their own blaster of choice, which can be purchased at most major retailers nationwide.

To learn more about NERF House X and watch the series, please visit NERF.com. Fans can stay updated on the latest episodes on Instagram.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

