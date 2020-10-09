Dicerna to Present Nedosiran Data at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that clinical data on nedosiran, an investigational candidate for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH), will be presented during the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week taking place Oct. 22-25, 2020. In addition, a commercial claims analysis of clinical and economic burden associated with PH will also be presented.

The following poster presentations will be available during the “Genetic Diseases of the Kidneys: Non-Cystic – 1” session taking place on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET: