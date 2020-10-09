 

Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of September 30, 2020, short interest in 2,499 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,379,625,495 shares compared with 8,187,114,108 shares in 2,466 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of September 15, 2020. The end-of-September short interest represent 2.83 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.97 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,135 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,380,699,724 shares at the end of the settlement date of September 30, 2020 compared with 1,290,825,956 shares in 1,100 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 1.43 days average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.33.

In summary, short interest in all 3,364 Nasdaq securities totaled 9,760,325,219 shares at the September 30, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,566 issues and 9,477,940,064 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.48 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.54 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

