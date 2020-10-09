 

ADC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Common Shares

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today the underwriters in its recent upsized public offering of 6,000,000 common shares, which closed on September 28, 2020, have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 900,000 common shares from the selling shareholders at the public offering price of $34.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. ADC Therapeutics did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of ADC Therapeutics SA, such as the common shares, in or into Switzerland within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") and these securities will not be listed or admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange or on any other regulated trading venue (exchange or multilateral trading facility) in Switzerland. Neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to these securities, such as the common shares, constitutes or will constitute a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the common shares constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and neither this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the common shares may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland.

