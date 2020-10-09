ADC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Common Shares

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today the underwriters in its recent upsized public offering of 6,000,000 common shares, which closed on September 28, 2020, have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 900,000 common shares from the selling shareholders at the public offering price of $34.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. ADC Therapeutics did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

