Mesabi Trust Press Release

The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a distribution of thirty-six cents ($0.36) per Unit of Beneficial Interest payable on November 20, 2020 to Mesabi Trust Unitholders of record at the close of business on October 30, 2020. This compares to a distribution of eighty-seven cents ($0.87) per Unit for the same period last year.

The fifty-one cents ($0.51) per Unit decrease in the current distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at the same time last year, is primarily attributable to the Trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $4,349,830 on July 30, 2020 from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (“Cliffs”), the parent company of Northshore Mining Company, which was lower than the total royalty payments of $11,875,518 received by the Trust from Cliffs in July 2019. The decrease in the royalty received by the Trust in July 2020, as compared to the royalty received in July 2019, is primarily attributable to lower volume of shipments of Mesabi ore during the most recent calendar quarter (including as a result of Cliffs’ temporary idling of production at Northshore from April 2020 until early August 2020), and negative pricing adjustments reflected in the first and second quarters 2020 base and bonus royalty calculations related to changes in price estimates made in prior quarters. The Trust’s announcement today also reflects that the Trust’s most recent balance sheet includes a contract liability, which represents, among other things, anticipated negative pricing adjustments and iron ore that has not been shipped by Northshore, but for which the Trust has received a royalty payment based on an initial estimated price. See Mesabi Trust’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Note 2 (regarding “Contract asset and contract liability”), for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020 (filed September 8, 2020). Finally, the Trust’s distribution announcement today also reflects the Trustees’ determination that Mesabi Trust will have sufficient reserves available to make such a distribution while also maintaining an appropriate level of unallocated reserves in order for the Trust to be positioned to meet current and future expenses, and present and future liabilities (whether fixed or contingent), that may arise.

