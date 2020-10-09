 

Byline Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 22

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Byline Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 23, 2020 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, October 23, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: 877-512-8755

Telephone Replay (available through November 6, 2020): 877-344-7529; passcode: 10148640

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News and Events page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and operates more than 50 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

