LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into a Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of a 70% Interest in New York’s Largest Franchise Dealership Group - Atlantic Automotive Group - and New York Logistics and Vehicle Storage Company - Atlantic Ce

Upon closing and combined with our current ly cont r acted acquisitions , LMP’s revenues are expected to exceed $2.2B on an annualized basis in 2021 , with approximately $70M in pre-tax income and expected net income of $4.59 per share , which would likely make LMP a newcomer to the F ortune 1000 list of companies with over 1,600 employees ;

Real estate leased with an option to purchase ;

Expands its world class management team ;

Unique New York dominant platform with accelerating organic year - over - year annualized income growth of over 20% ;

Significant increase in online - originated orders with efficient touchless delivery and lower SG&A costs associated with the online and fulfillment elements due to Atlantic’s concentrated , clustered presence in New York along with its logistics network ;

Atlantic Central Storage has storage capacity of approximately 7,000 vehicles in New York and operates a fleet of 1 5 multivehicle car transporters with capacity to efficiently transport approximately 5 , 8 00 vehicles a month on a 6 day a week shift schedule;

Expected to accelerate the Company’s acquisition strategy by rolling up dealership s under the Atlantic Automotive p latform ;

Acquisition is expected to be funded with a combination of financing s (including seller financing) and LMP’s current balance sheet ;

Transaction expected to close between December 2020 and January 2021 ; and

Atlantic Automotive Group’s management will continue to operate the business post-closing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of a 70% Interest in New York’s largest franchise dealership group, Atlantic Automotive Group, and New York logistics and vehicle storage company, Atlantic Central Storage, in a deal valued at $608,000,000.