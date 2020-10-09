 

Aura Comments on the Secondary Public Offering of BDRs and the Secondary Offering of Shares

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA32) (the “Company” or “Aura”), further to the press release dated August 26, 2020, today announces that Arias Resource Capital Fund L.P., Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. and Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. (jointly, “ARC Fund”) and LF Ruffer Investment Funds – LF Ruffer Gold Fund (“Ruffer”), as selling shareholders and offerors (jointly, the “Selling Shareholders”) have released the notice to the market (aviso ao mercado) in connection with the secondary public offering of Brazilian depositary receipts (certificados de depósito de ações, or “BDRs”), issued by Itaú Unibanco S.A., as depositary, each BDR representing one share in the capital of the Company (each share of the Company, a “Share”), pursuant to Brazilian Law No. 6,385, dated December 7, 1976, as amended, Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or the “CVM”) Instruction No. 332, dated April 4, 2000, as amended, CVM Instruction No. 400, dated December 29, 2003, as amended, the ANBIMA Code of Regulation and Best Practices for Structuring, Coordination and Distribution of Public Offers for Securities and Public Offers for the Acquisition of Securities (Código ANBIMA de Regulação e Melhores Práticas para Estruturação, Coordenação e Distribuição de Ofertas Públicas de Valores Mobiliários e Ofertas Públicas de Aquisição de Valores Mobiliários) and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions (the “Secondary Offering”), with XP Investimentos Corretora de Câmbio, Titulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. as underwriter (the “Underwriter”).

The Secondary Offering will consist of, initially, 3,500,000 Shares (corresponding to approximately 4.9% of the total outstanding Shares on the date hereof) owned by the Selling Shareholders, in Brazil, exclusively in the form of BDRs, of which 2,100,000 BDRs will be offered by ARC Fund and 1,400,000 BDRs will be offered by Ruffer.

Pursuant to article 14, paragraph 2, of CVM Instruction 400, until the date of the announcement of the commencement of the Secondary Offering, the number of BDRs may, at the discretion of the Selling Shareholders, in common agreement with the Offering Coordinator, be increased by up to 20%, or up to 700,000 BDRs, representing 700,000 Shares, to be allocated by the Selling Shareholders in the same proportion as the BDRs to be initially offered by each Selling Shareholder.

