 

Omega Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 22:30  |  27   |   |   

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2020 third quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “3Q 2020 Earnings Call” hyperlink under the “Upcoming Events” section on Omega’s homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.

Analysts and investors within the United States interested in participating are invited to call (877) 511-2891. The Canadian toll-free dial-in number is (855) 669-9657. All other international participants can use the dial-in number (412) 902-4140. Ask the operator to be connected to the “Omega Healthcare Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.”

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

Omega Healthcare Investors Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
PENELOPE-B Trial of IBRANCE (palbociclib) in Early Breast Cancer Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Aegon to divest Stonebridge
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
24.09.20
Omega Revises Revenue Recognition Accounting Treatment for Operators with Going Concern Disclosures