Omega Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2020 third quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “3Q 2020 Earnings Call” hyperlink under the “Upcoming Events” section on Omega’s homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.