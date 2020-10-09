 

Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call October 29, 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”), today announced it will report third quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29. Millar Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Iafigliola, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call, joined by Miguel Palacios, Chief Business Officer, that morning at 9:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s website, www.amerantbank.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-987-6807 or 630-652-5946 (international). The conference ID number is 8575887. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for approximately one month.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in for Live Call: 1-866-987-6807
International Dial-in for Live Call: 1-630-652-5946
Conference ID: 8575887
Webcast: https://investor.amerantbank.com

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. and Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 27 banking centers – 19 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com ​or https://investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACTS:
Investors
InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 460-8728
 
Media
media@amerantbank.com
(305) 441-8414



