 

Medley Capital Corporation Sells the MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV Portfolio to Fund Managed by Golub Capital LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 23:25  |  61   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (“MCC”) is pleased to announce that on October 8, 2020, MCC, MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV I LLC (the “MCC JV”), the other holder of membership interests in the MCC JV (the “Other MCC JV Member”), and an affiliate of Golub Capital LLC (“Golub”) entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (“the Agreement”) pursuant to which a private fund affiliated with and managed by Golub concurrently purchased all of MCC’s interest in the MCC JV and all of the Other MCC JV Member’s interest in the MCC JV for a total purchase price of $156.4 million (subject to various adjustments), on terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement. In connection with the closing of the transaction, MCC JV repaid in full all outstanding borrowings under, and terminated, its senior secured revolving credit facility, dated as of August 4, 2015, as amended, administered by Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch. Taking into account the debt repayment and the adjustments, MCC and the Other MCC JV Member received net proceeds (before transaction expenses) of $41.0 million and $6.6 million, respectively.

"We believe this is a significant transaction for MCC as it improves MCC’s liquidity and materially strengthens its balance sheet," said David Lorber, Chair of the MCC Special Committee. He added, "The transaction better positions MCC to meet its other debt repayment obligations."

The Special Committee was advised by Houlihan Lokey for this Transaction.

ABOUT MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION

Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed business development company ("BDC") that has common stock which trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE: MCV) and (NYSE: MCX). Medley Capital Corporation's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions, to help these companies expand their businesses, refinance and make acquisitions. Our portfolio generally consists of senior secured first lien loans and senior secured second lien loans. Medley Capital Corporation is externally managed by MCC Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. For additional information, please visit Medley Capital Corporation at www.medleycapitalcorp.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory ...
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
Biofrontera reports preliminary unaudited sales revenue for the third quarter of 2020
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
Assure Reports its Highest Number of Monthly Procedures in 2020 with Strong September Results
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...